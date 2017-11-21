New Transfer Talk header

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to offload eight Real Madrid stars?

Zidane to offload eight Madrid players?
Zinedine Zidane is reportedly prepared to get rid of eight Real Madrid players over the next two transfer windows.
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 10:18 UK

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly informed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that he wants to get rid of eight players.

The French coach is believed to be planning an overhaul of the squad following an undesirable start to the season.

Los Blancos are already 10 points adrift of rivals and La Liga leaders Barcelona after 12 games.

According to Diario Gol, Gareth Bale is on the list, as well as Luka Modric, Kiko Casilla, Marcos Llorente, Jesus Vallejo and Achraf, all of whom could be up for sale next summer.

As well as that, Zidane is reportedly prepared to send Lucas Vazquez and Dani Ceballos out on loan when the transfer window reopens in January.

Bale, who has been linked to Manchester United, moved to the Bernabeu from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a then-world record fee of £85m, but injuries have hampered him in recent seasons.

So far in the 2017-18 campaign, the Wales international has made just seven appearances in all competitions.

Your Comments
