Nov 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Wanda Metropolitano (Madrid)
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
0-0
Real Madrid

Savic (34'), Niguez Esclapez (63'), Koke (70'), Juanfran (77'), Lucas (82'), Roberto Godin Leal (90')
FT

Carvajal (20'), Nacho (82')

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo slams teammates after draw with Atletico Madrid?

Ronaldo slams teammates after Atletico draw?
© SilverHub
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly criticises several of his teammates after the club's goalless draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday evening.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 11:27 UK

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly criticised three of his teammates and head coach Zinedine Zidane after the club's goalless draw with Atletico Madrid.

On Saturday night, the defending La Liga champions failed to find a breakthrough against their city rivals, leaving the club 10 points adrift of leaders Barcelona in the standings.

According to Diario Gol, Ronaldo let out his frustration towards Zidane in the dressing room after the match at the Wanda Metropolitano, as well as expressing his disappointment over the contributions of Isco, Marco Asensio and Luka Modric.

The 32-year-old allegedly criticised the trio for failing to get the ball to him in the final third, while also suggesting that he is the last person who should be blamed for the club's poor form.

Ronaldo has scored just one goal in eight league appearances this season, while the Portuguese star has failed to net in his last four outings in La Liga.

Earlier this month, Ronaldo claimed that he has no intention of penning a new deal at the Bernabeu.

Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Real Madrid to launch £53m Aguero bid?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Isco, Marco Asensio, Luka Modric, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone during the Champions League match with Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Report: Real Madrid to bid £53m for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero
 Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone during the Champions League match with Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Result: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid play out goalless draw
Ronaldo slams teammates after Atletico draw?Zinedine Zidane: 'We deserved more'Sergio Ramos suffers broken noseSpurs to scupper Man United Bale bid?United decide on summer offer for Bale?
Mother of Theo, Lucas reveals derby viewsSaul: 'Real Madrid helped me develop'Ceballos talks-up Neymar to Real MadridPSG 'deny claim Neymar has release clause'Ceballos excludes Ronaldo from WhatsApp group?
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona1211103342934
2Valencia1293032112130
3Real Madrid127322291324
4Atletico MadridAtletico126601661024
5Sevilla127141412222
6Villarreal126331912721
7Real Sociedad125342522318
8Real Betis115242120117
9Leganes12525911-217
10Getafe124441914516
11GironaGirona124441417-316
12Levante123631415-115
13Celta Vigo124262319414
14Espanyol12345915-613
15Athletic Bilbao123361216-412
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo123271523-811
17EibarEibar11227625-198
18Malaga12219925-167
19AlavesAlaves122010620-146
20Las PalmasLas Palmas122010830-226
> Full Version
 