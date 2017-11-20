Madrid 'want Low as Zidane replacement'

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly identifies Germany boss Joachim Low as his number one target to replace underfire manager Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane has won seven trophies in less than two years at the Bernabeu, including two Champions League titles and last season's La Liga crown, but he has found his job coming under increasing scrutiny due to the club's form so far this term.

Saturday's 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid saw Los Blancos slip 10 points behind fierce rivals Barcelona in La Liga, and star player Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly criticised Zidane in the dressing room after the match.

Don Balon now claims that Madrid president Florentino Perez is considering alternatives to Zidane and has earmarked Low as his top target.

However, Low is currently in charge of world champions Germany and is considered unlikely to leave his post until after next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Madrid are in action again on Tuesday night when they face APOEL in the Champions League looking to book their place in the last 16.