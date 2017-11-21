Asensio 'gives Zidane transfer warning'

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio reportedly tells manager Zinedine Zidane that he will leave the club unless he is guaranteed more minutes this season.

Asensio is one of Europe's most promising talents but has only managed four starts in La Liga this season, reportedly due to Zidane's lack of faith in the player.

The 21-year-old looks to be standing his ground, however, and The Mirror report that he has warned Zidane to give him more minutes or risk losing his services.

The Spaniard, who has scored more goals this term than Cristiano Ronaldo, signed a new contract in the summer to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2023.

If Asensio's Madrid tenure is cut short, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could be interested in bringing the player to the Etihad, according to the report.