New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Marco Asensio gives Zinedine Zidane transfer ultimatum?

Asensio 'gives Zidane transfer warning'
© Offside
Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio reportedly tells manager Zinedine Zidane that he will leave the club unless he is guaranteed more minutes this season.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 17:06 UK

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio is believed to have told manager Zinedine Zidane that he will leave the club unless he is guaranteed more minutes this season.

Asensio is one of Europe's most promising talents but has only managed four starts in La Liga this season, reportedly due to Zidane's lack of faith in the player.

The 21-year-old looks to be standing his ground, however, and The Mirror report that he has warned Zidane to give him more minutes or risk losing his services.

The Spaniard, who has scored more goals this term than Cristiano Ronaldo, signed a new contract in the summer to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2023.

If Asensio's Madrid tenure is cut short, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could be interested in bringing the player to the Etihad, according to the report.

Cristiano Ronaldo is stunned during the Champions League group game between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid on November 1, 2017
Read Next:
Ronaldo slams teammates after Atletico draw?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marco Asensio, Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on November 18, 2017
Real Madrid 'eyeing £89m Kevin De Bruyne swoop'
 Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Jose Mourinho 'eyes four new Manchester United signings'
 David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Real Madrid 'lining up £62m David de Gea bid'
Asensio 'gives Zidane transfer warning'Karim Benzema 'can leave Real Madrid'Zidane to offload eight Madrid players?Bayern Munich 'pull out of Griezmann race'Madrid 'want Low as Zidane replacement'
Ronaldo slams teammates after Atletico draw?Zinedine Zidane: 'We deserved more'Real Madrid to launch £53m Aguero bid?Sergio Ramos suffers broken noseSpurs to scupper Man United Bale bid?
> Real Madrid Homepage



Live Football
Champions League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
MLS Playoffs
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona1211103342934
2Valencia1293032112130
3Real Madrid127322291324
4Atletico MadridAtletico126601661024
5Sevilla127141412222
6Villarreal126331912721
7Real Sociedad125342522318
8Leganes12525911-217
9Real Betis125252125-417
10Getafe124441914516
11GironaGirona124441417-316
12Levante123631415-115
13Celta Vigo124262319414
14Espanyol12345915-613
15Athletic Bilbao123361216-412
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo123271523-811
17EibarEibar123271125-1411
18Malaga12219925-167
19AlavesAlaves122010620-146
20Las PalmasLas Palmas122010830-226
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 