Zinedine Zidane: 'I expected Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema goals'

Zidane: 'I expected Ronaldo, Benzema goals'
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says that he was not surprised to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema net doubles in the Champions League win over APOEL.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has revealed that he is "happy" for Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema after the pair netted doubles in the 6-0 win over APOEL.

Both forwards have come in for criticism this season, with Ronaldo having scored just one goal in five matches and Benzema not netting in half-a-dozen outings before the triumph in their Champions League fixture in Cyprus.

Zidane has insisted that he always expected the duo to rediscover their touch in front of goal, and has backed both frontmen and his side to build on the comfortable win.

The 45-year-old is quoted by MARCA: "I am happy for them and they will keep working now. We knew that this was going to happen, that the goals would come. You need to keep working, we know they are two very good players and now we need to focus on the next game.

"We are calm, we have had some bad moments but we will also have some good ones. We are on a good run as recently we have been doing things well. It is not easy to score six goals against any team and it is not right to say that it is because you are against a weak side."

Real will progress through to the knockout stages as runners-up to Tottenham Hotspur after the Premier League side beat Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday evening.

