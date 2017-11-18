Wagner: 'Two wrong decisions cost us'

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner says that two wrong decisions in the first half of his side's defeat to Bournemouth cost his team the game.

Cherries striker Callum Wilson netted a hat-trick in the hosts' 4-0 win at the Vitality Stadium, with his first two strikes deemed controversial by Wagner.

The German coach felt aggrieved after he said that defender Florent Hadergjonaj had been fouled in the build-up to Wilson's opener, before claiming that the Englishman was offside for his second.

"I think we played a very good first half," Wagner told reporters. "We created a lot of opportunities and defended well but we have to blame ourselves for not being clinical enough.

"Then we were 2-0 down at half time after two set plays and two referee decisions that were not correct. The first one was a harsh tackle and a clear foul and the second was offside.

"The game completely changed with the two goals and usually they would not count. We didn't take our chances but the referee got two decisions wrong."

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth pressed on for two further goals in the second period despite losing Simon Francis to a red card.