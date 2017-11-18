Eddie Howe hails Callum Wilson character

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says that "he is so pleased" after Callum Wilson returned to goalscoring form in the top flight with three goals against Huddersfield Town.

Eddie Howe has admitted that he is "delighted" to have seen Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson rewarded for his positive attitude with a hat-trick against Huddersfield Town.

The 25-year-old has missed 55 of the Cherries' top-flight fixtures since their promotion in 2015 due to two cruciate knee ligament injuries.

Wilson is back on the scoring trail after making his second return to action, finding the net three times in the 4-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon in his fourth game back.

"I'm so pleased for Callum - it's been a long, long journey. He's had several ups and downs," Howe told Sky Sports News. "He was at the peak of his powers when he scored that hat-trick at West Ham when we first entered the Premier League; it looked like he had the world at his feet and that's how quickly things can change in football.

"He's had a bleak time but he's always stayed positive throughout it. He has a great attitude towards his life and his football and I'm delighted he got his reward today.

"The highlight for me today was the second half. We managed the game very well, we stayed disciplined and defended our goal superbly. They are a dangerous team, they played on the front foot and we were probably fortunate to go in 2-0 ahead. But saying that I thought we got our rewards in the second half for a really disciplined display."

Bournemouth, reduced to 10 men for the second half after Simon Francis was dismissed, are now 13th in the Premier League table.