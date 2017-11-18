Nov 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Dean Court
Attendance: 10,879
Bournemouth
4-0
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Wilson (26', 31', 83'), Arter (69')
Cook (28'), Francis (35'), Arter (44'), Pugh (58')
Francis (45')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Quaner (85'), Hadergjonaj (90')

Eddie Howe hails Callum Wilson character following injury woes

Eddie Howe hails Callum Wilson character
© SilverHub
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says that "he is so pleased" after Callum Wilson returned to goalscoring form in the top flight with three goals against Huddersfield Town.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 21:24 UK

Eddie Howe has admitted that he is "delighted" to have seen Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson rewarded for his positive attitude with a hat-trick against Huddersfield Town.

The 25-year-old has missed 55 of the Cherries' top-flight fixtures since their promotion in 2015 due to two cruciate knee ligament injuries.

Wilson is back on the scoring trail after making his second return to action, finding the net three times in the 4-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon in his fourth game back.

"I'm so pleased for Callum - it's been a long, long journey. He's had several ups and downs," Howe told Sky Sports News. "He was at the peak of his powers when he scored that hat-trick at West Ham when we first entered the Premier League; it looked like he had the world at his feet and that's how quickly things can change in football.

"He's had a bleak time but he's always stayed positive throughout it. He has a great attitude towards his life and his football and I'm delighted he got his reward today.

"The highlight for me today was the second half. We managed the game very well, we stayed disciplined and defended our goal superbly. They are a dangerous team, they played on the front foot and we were probably fortunate to go in 2-0 ahead. But saying that I thought we got our rewards in the second half for a really disciplined display."

Bournemouth, reduced to 10 men for the second half after Simon Francis was dismissed, are now 13th in the Premier League table.

Jermain Defoe has a breather during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on October 14, 2017
Your Comments
Callum Wilson celebrates the second during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town on November 18, 2017
Eddie Howe hails Callum Wilson character following injury woes
 Callum Wilson celebrates the second during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town on November 18, 2017
Result: Callum Wilson nets hat-trick in Huddersfield Town rout
 General view at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Premier League clash between Middlesbrough and Chelsea on November 20, 2016
Arsenal, Everton keen on Middlesbrough winger Marcus Tavernier?
