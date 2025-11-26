Sunderland vs. Bournemouth: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 26 Nov 2025 23:05 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 08:15

Battling for a spot in the Premier League's top four, promoted Sunderland will welcome struggling Bournemouth to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Regis Le Bris's Black Cats were downed 1-0 by Fulham last weekend and will be hoping to get back on track on their own turf.

As for Andoni Iraola's Cherries, they came from behind to earn a point in a 2-2 draw with West Ham United most recently, and they are desperate for their first win of the month.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to follow Saturday's Premier League clash between Sunderland and Bournemouth.

What time does Sunderland vs. Bournemouth kick off?

This game will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday, November 29 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Sunderland vs. Bournemouth being played?

The 49,000-capacity Stadium of Light will be the backdrop for this weekend's action.

The Black Cats are yet to lose a Premier League match at home in 2025-26.

How to watch Sunderland vs. Bournemouth in the UK

TV channels

This contest will not be broadcast live on UK television due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kickoffs.

Streaming

Likewise, the game is unavailable to stream live in the UK.

Highlights

Highlights will be posted on the Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, and uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later.

Fans can also catch Match of the Day on BBC One at 10:50pm for highlights and analysis of all of Saturday's top-flight action.

Who will win Sunderland vs. Bournemouth?

Both clubs come into this match level on 19 points, and with the sides sitting just two behind fourth-placed Aston Villa prior to kick off, both sets of supporters know what could be at stake.

Sunderland may have lost to Fulham last time out, but they were on a four-match unbeaten run beforehand and will be confident of returning to form on Saturday.

In contrast, Bournemouth have failed to win any of their games in November so far, losing 3-1 to Manchester City and 4-0 to Villa in addition to their draw with West Ham last weekend.

To make matters worse, the Cherries have only triumphed once on the road in 2025-26 - a narrow 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur back in August - while the Black Cats are undefeated in the league at the Stadium of Light since their promotion.

With that in mind, the home fans will be heading to the ground feeling optimistic, and it would not be surprising to see Le Bris's men continue their impressive start to the campaign by taking all three points.