Team News: Abraham on bench for Swansea

Swansea City's Tammy Abraham starts this afternoon's visit of Bournemouth on the bench.
The England international suffered a back injury in last weekend's loss to Burnley but is deemed fit enough for a place among the substitutes.
Swansea City: Fabianski, Naughton, Olsson, Van der Hoorn, Mawson, Carroll, Sanches, Mesa, Ki, Ayew, Bony
Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Dyer, Clucas, Routledge, Fer, Abraham
Bournemouth: Begovic, Daniels, Ake, S. Cook, Smith, Pugh, Surman, Arter, Ibe, King, Wilson
Subs: Boruc, Simpson, L. Cook, Fraser, Gosling, Mousset, Afobe
More to follow.