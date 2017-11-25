Team News: Abraham on bench for Swansea

© Offside

Swansea City's Tammy Abraham starts this afternoon's visit of Bournemouth on the bench.

Swansea City's Tammy Abraham starts this afternoon's visit of Bournemouth on the bench. The England international suffered a back injury in last weekend's loss to Burnley but is deemed fit enough for a place among the substitutes. Swansea City: Fabianski, Naughton, Olsson, Van der Hoorn, Mawson, Carroll, Sanches, Mesa, Ki, Ayew, Bony

Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Dyer, Clucas, Routledge, Fer, Abraham Bournemouth: Begovic, Daniels, Ake, S. Cook, Smith, Pugh, Surman, Arter, Ibe, King, Wilson

Subs: Boruc, Simpson, L. Cook, Fraser, Gosling, Mousset, Afobe More to follow.

