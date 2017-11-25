Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
vs.
Bournemouth
 

Team News: Abraham on bench for Swansea
Swansea City's Tammy Abraham starts this afternoon's visit of Bournemouth on the bench.
By , Deputy Editor
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 14:14 UK

Swansea City's Tammy Abraham starts this afternoon's visit of Bournemouth on the bench.

The England international suffered a back injury in last weekend's loss to Burnley but is deemed fit enough for a place among the substitutes.

Swansea City: Fabianski, Naughton, Olsson, Van der Hoorn, Mawson, Carroll, Sanches, Mesa, Ki, Ayew, Bony
Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Dyer, Clucas, Routledge, Fer, Abraham

Bournemouth: Begovic, Daniels, Ake, S. Cook, Smith, Pugh, Surman, Arter, Ibe, King, Wilson
Subs: Boruc, Simpson, L. Cook, Fraser, Gosling, Mousset, Afobe

More to follow.

Your Comments
