Palace, West Ham 'eye Harry Arter'

Crystal Palace and West Ham United will go head-to-head for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter during the January window, according to a report.

Arter, 27, only signed a new four-year contract with Bournemouth in June, and the Republic of Ireland international has made eight Premier League appearances during the 2017-18 campaign.

It is understood that the possibility of returning to London appeals to the midfielder, however, and according to The Mirror, Palace and West Ham are both considering moves when the January transfer window opens for business.

Palace, now under the leadership of Roy Hodgson, are expected to spend at the start of 2018 in a bid to escape the drop, while new West Ham boss David Moyes could reportedly be given up to £30m to improve his squad.

Arter, who started his professional career at Charlton Athletic before joining non-league Woking, has helped Bournemouth rise from League One to the Premier League.