Nov 24, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City
 

Claude Puel: 'Leicester City must be careful against West Ham United'

Puel: 'Foxes must be careful at West Ham'
© SilverHub
Claude Puel wants Leicester City to "be careful" when they face West Ham United away on Friday night as David Moyes's side will want to impress their new manager.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 20:29 UK

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has urged his team to "be careful" when they face West Ham United on Friday night.

The Hammers lost their first game under new manager David Moyes last Sunday when they were beaten 2-0 by Watford.

Despite having struggled this season, Puel believes that West Ham will be eager to produce a response at the London Stadium.

"Their fans want a reaction so we have to be careful," the Frenchman told Sky Sports News. "We know this team and they will want to show their qualities at home.

"When a new manager arrives, there is always a possibility for different players to show their qualities and try and win their place.

"It will be a strong game against them and we have to keep our focus because it will be a crucial game for us.

"I know [Moyes] from last season with Sunderland. After our game, I wish success for him and for his team. Just not on Friday!"

Leicester currently sit 12th in the Premier League table, while West Ham are in 18th place.

Marko Arnautovic in action for West Ham United in a 2017-18 Premier League match
Read Next:
Marko Arnautovic suffers broken thumb?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Claude Puel, David Moyes, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2014
Leicester City 'to push ahead with bid for Jack Harrison'
 Yakubu of Blackburn Rovers looks dejected after his team was relegated at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park on May 7, 2012
Yakubu Aiyegbeni announces retirement from football
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Claude Puel: 'Leicester City must be careful against West Ham United'
Gallagher defends referee over KompanyMan City 'to move for Riyad Mahrez'Puel: 'Kompany should have seen red'Result: Man City beat Leicester to extend leadTeam News: Kompany returns to Man City XI
Live Commentary: Leicester City 0-2 Man City - as it happenedMahrez not thinking about January windowPuel: 'Silva ruling difficult to accept'Preview: Leicester vs. Manchester CityAdrien Silva Leicester request rejected
> Leicester City Homepage
More West Ham United News
Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Claude Puel: 'Leicester City must be careful against West Ham United'
 Marko Arnautovic in action for West Ham United in a 2017-18 Premier League match
Report: Scan confirms Marko Arnautovic thumb not broken
 West Ham United captain Mark Noble in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at the London Stadium on September 25, 2016
Mark Noble urges supporters to stick by West Ham United
Marko Arnautovic suffers broken thumb?Report: Moyes to be given £30m backingMoyes: "The better team won the game"Result: Moyes starts West Ham reign with defeatTeam News: Carroll starts as West Ham visit Watford
Live Commentary: Watford 2-0 West Ham - as it happenedMoyes: 'No time for nonsense at West Ham'Son racially abused by West Ham fanMoyes "really relishing" West Ham challengeDavid Moyes: 'My focus is on the future'
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 