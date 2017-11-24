Puel: 'Foxes must be careful at West Ham'

Claude Puel wants Leicester City to "be careful" when they face West Ham United away on Friday night as David Moyes's side will want to impress their new manager.

The Hammers lost their first game under new manager David Moyes last Sunday when they were beaten 2-0 by Watford.

Despite having struggled this season, Puel believes that West Ham will be eager to produce a response at the London Stadium.

"Their fans want a reaction so we have to be careful," the Frenchman told Sky Sports News. "We know this team and they will want to show their qualities at home.

"When a new manager arrives, there is always a possibility for different players to show their qualities and try and win their place.

"It will be a strong game against them and we have to keep our focus because it will be a crucial game for us.

"I know [Moyes] from last season with Sunderland. After our game, I wish success for him and for his team. Just not on Friday!"

Leicester currently sit 12th in the Premier League table, while West Ham are in 18th place.