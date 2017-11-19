New Transfer Talk header

Report: David Moyes to be given £30m backing in January

Report: Moyes to be given £30m backing
A report claims that David Moyes will look to bring in William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon and Hajduk Split ace Hamza Barry during the winter transfer window.
West Ham United boss David Moyes has been informed that he has £30m available to spend when the transfer window reopens, according to a report.

The Hammers' under-performing squad appears in need of freshening up for the second half of the campaign, having slipped to a seventh defeat of the season away at Watford on Sunday.

United had hoped to bring in William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon during the summer, but they failed to agree a price in time and interest has since faded in the defensive midfielder.

Moyes, appointed last week on a short-term deal, is said to be a fan of the 25-year-old and may revive that interest, however, while The Sun reports that Hajduk Split midfielder Hamza Barry is also a target.

Barry is understood to be valued at the cheaper price of £5m, but it remains to be seen whether Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho will be willing to sell Carvalho following a falling out with West Ham chiefs in the summer.

Portugal midfielder William Carvalho in action during Euro 2016
