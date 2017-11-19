Report: Moyes to be given £30m backing

West Ham United boss David Moyes has been informed that he has £30m available to spend when the transfer window reopens, according to a report.
The Hammers' under-performing squad appears in need of freshening up for the second half of the campaign, having slipped to a seventh defeat of the season away at Watford on Sunday.
United had hoped to bring in William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon during the summer, but they failed to agree a price in time and interest has since faded in the defensive midfielder.
Moyes, appointed last week on a short-term deal, is said to be a fan of the 25-year-old and may revive that interest, however, while The Sun reports that Hajduk Split midfielder Hamza Barry is also a target.
Barry is understood to be valued at the cheaper price of £5m, but it remains to be seen whether Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho will be willing to sell Carvalho following a falling out with West Ham chiefs in the summer.