West Ham United vs. Liverpool: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 27 Nov 2025 18:33 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 07:27

As pressure continues to mount on Arne Slot, free-falling Premier League champions Liverpool will travel to take on a resurgent West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Nuno Espirito Santo has transformed the Hammers since his arrival, securing two wins as well as a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last time out ahead of this game.

As for the Reds, they continued their shocking form with a 4-1 battering at the hands of PSV Eindhoven in midweek, after another 3-0 humbling by Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Sunday's Premier League clash between West Ham and Liverpool.

What time does West Ham United vs. Liverpool kick off?

This game will kick off at 2:05pm on Sunday, November 30 for viewers in the UK.

Where is West Ham United vs. Liverpool being played?

The Hammers will host Liverpool at the London Stadium, where they have won back-to-back matches prior to this weekend.

How to watch West Ham United vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the UK can catch the action live on the Sky Sports Main Event TV channel.

Streaming

Supporters can also stream the match through the Sky Sports+ app or Sky Go, as well as with NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted on the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app shortly after the full-time whistle.

Highlights are also set to be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

Who will win West Ham United vs. Liverpool?

Liverpool would typically be the undeniable favourites for this fixture, but after losing nine of their last 12 matches across all competitions, there are no guarantees to be had when it comes to the Reds at the moment.

Slot and his players will be desperate for a first Premier League victory since their 2-0 triumph over Aston Villa back on November 1, but they will need to shore up a defence that has conceded 10 goals in their last three games first.

Meanwhile, West Ham will be full of confidence following their immediate and continuing improvement under Nuno that has seen them score eight times during his three matches in charge.

The Hammers were unlucky to drop two points against Bournemouth last weekend considering that they were 2-0 up at half time, and the manager is sure to emphasise that his side have a serious chance at another win if they can remain solid at the back.

With that in mind, as well as the fact that Liverpool have lost five of their last six away outings, Slot's nightmare could get worse on Sunday with a fourth defeat on the bounce.