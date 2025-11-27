Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for West Ham United clash: Hugo Ekitike, Alisson Becker latest

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Nov 2025 19:26 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 07:29

With Arne Slot's job on the line, Liverpool must beat West Ham United on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Reds suffered a humiliating 4-1 loss against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday, losing for a ninth time in 12 games.

West Ham come into the clash unbeaten in their last three fixtures, winning on two occasions, with the club drawing 2-2 with Bournemouth on November 22.

Liverpool were unable to select Florian Wirtz on Wednesday, but they will hope that the German can play a part in London on the weekend, though there are concerns about Hugo Ekitike given he was forced off against PSV.

HUGO EKITIKE

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Lower back

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. West Ham United)

Hugo Ekitike looked uncomfortable in the second half against PSV, and he was removed due to an issue with his lower back.

Slot has described the problem as minor, and he did not necessarily rule the Frenchman out of the weekend's match, though it remains to be seen if he is risked.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. West Ham United)

Alisson Becker was not able to feature against PSV due to illness, which was a blow considering he had missed numerous games because of a hamstring problem already.

The Brazilian has since trained with the team, so his inclusion is more likely than not.

FLORIAN WIRTZ

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. West Ham United)

Florian Wirtz returned from the international break with an unspecified problem, but the £116m signing might be in with a chance of featuring here as long as he trains on Saturday.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Eighteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury late on during his Reds debut against Southampton in the EFL Cup, and he is not expected to return to action in 2025-26.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 6 (vs. Leeds United)

Jeremie Frimpong's first season on Merseyside has been hampered by fitness woes, and the former Bayer Leverkusen man is currently sidelined with his second hamstring injury of the campaign.

Slot mentioned in his pre-match press conference before the Forest game that Frimpong is likely to be out for two to three more weeks.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 13 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Conor Bradley has missed more games through injury than he has started for Liverpool so far in his young career, and the 22-year-old's latest setback sees him out with a muscle issue he picked up on international duty.

The Reds' right-back is unlikely to feature before mid-December unless a 'miracle' happens, according to Slot.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.