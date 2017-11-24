Hodgson expecting Zaha interest

Roy Hodgson admits that Crystal Palace are steeling themselves to fend off interest in Wilfried Zaha during the January transfer window.

Zaha signed a new five-year contract with the Eagles in May, but a run of form that has seen the Ivorian score three goals in six appearances this season may attract suitors when the window opens for business.

"He is an obvious name but there are other players, too. I would not be surprised if other players were wanted or thought could be good additions. We have to be prepared for that," Hodgson told reporters when asked if he expects approaches for the 25-year-old.

"If offers come along for players who are doing well for us that we are not particularly anxious to lose, decisions will have to be made by the club as to what offers are to be turned down and what offers are to be accepted."

Zaha, who scored in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Everton, has previously been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Palace - still bottom of the Premier League table after a disappointing start to the season - welcome Stoke City to Selhurst Park tomorrow.