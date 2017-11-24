New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Roy Hodgson expecting Wilfried Zaha interest in January

Hodgson expecting Zaha interest
© SilverHub
Roy Hodgson admits that Crystal Palace are steeling themselves to fend off interest in Wilfried Zaha during the January transfer window.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 14:22 UK

Roy Hodgson has admitted that Crystal Palace are steeling themselves to fend off interest in Wilfried Zaha during the January transfer window.

Zaha signed a new five-year contract with the Eagles in May, but a run of form that has seen the Ivorian score three goals in six appearances this season may attract suitors when the window opens for business.

"He is an obvious name but there are other players, too. I would not be surprised if other players were wanted or thought could be good additions. We have to be prepared for that," Hodgson told reporters when asked if he expects approaches for the 25-year-old.

"If offers come along for players who are doing well for us that we are not particularly anxious to lose, decisions will have to be made by the club as to what offers are to be turned down and what offers are to be accepted."

Zaha, who scored in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Everton, has previously been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Palace - still bottom of the Premier League table after a disappointing start to the season - welcome Stoke City to Selhurst Park tomorrow.

Roy Hodgson plays it cool during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Chelsea on October 14, 2017
Read Next:
Roy Hodgson: 'I'm bitterly disappointed'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Roy Hodgson, Wilfried Zaha, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates getting the equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
This weekend's biggest games in world football
 Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Oumar Niasse handed two-match ban by FA after diving incident
 Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Stoke City boss Mark Hughes: 'Crystal Palace will go on a run'
Hodgson expecting Zaha interestHodgson hints at goalkeeper signingHodgson: 'We need more than a magic wand'Palace to announce Selhurst Park expansionReport: Van Aanholt on Man City wishlist
Unsworth "delighted" with Palace drawRoy Hodgson: 'I'm bitterly disappointed'Result: Palace, Everton share spoils in thrillerTeam News: Three changes for EvertonConte: 'Loftus-Cheek, Abraham our future'
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 