Hodgson hints at goalkeeper signing

Roy Hodgson has suggested that Crystal Palace's main target in the January transfer window will be a goalkeeper.

The Eagles are currently languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table with just five points from 12 games and 24 goals conceded.

Palace have two senior goalkeepers in the squad - Wayne Hennessey and Julian Speroni - and Hodgson acknowledges that a pressing need for a reinforcement in between the sticks is not a "great secret".

"I don't think it's totally up to me what business we do in the transfer window, that would be up to the club how much money they are prepared to invest," Hodgson told Sky Sports News.

"They've already invested quite a lot of money in this squad of players that we have here. Of course, we are constantly on the look-out to see what strengthening we could possibly do to our team and which positions we might need it.

"Everybody knows we've got two senior goalkeepers at the club, one of whom (Speroni) is 38 years of age so I think right from the very start of the season people have been saying that Crystal Palace need at least one more goalkeeper. So I don't think that's a great secret."

Palace's tally of 24 goals conceded is on a par with Stoke City and Everton, in 15th and 16th place respectively, while 18th-placed West Ham United have conceded 25 goals so far this season.