General view of Upton Park

West Ham United

Karren Brady hits back at criticism of West Ham United board

Brady hits back at board criticism
Karren Brady hits back at accusations from West Ham United supporters that the club's hierarchy "don't care" about the Hammers' current predicament.
Last Updated: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 14:13 UK

Karren Brady has hit back at accusations from West Ham United supporters that the club's hierarchy "don't care" about the Hammers' current predicament.

The London club lie in the Premier League relegation zone with 12 games of the season played, having picked up just two victories during that time, and are winless in their last five.

West Ham's poor form prompted the club to part ways with former manager Slaven Bilic and replace him with David Moyes, but their woes continued in his first game in charge as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Watford amid supporters calling for the board to be sacked.

Vice-chair Brady has hit back at abuse aimed at chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan, highlighting their long-standing dedication to the club's cause.

"I completely understand the frustrations of our fanbase. After all, we are all frustrated at the moment because West Ham are not where we want to be. Not where we should be," she wrote in The Sun. "[But] I have seen a lot of people this week say we 'don't care' and that couldn't be any further from the truth.

"David Sullivan and David Gold have given eight years of blood, sweat and tears to help West Ham escape a very perilous situation upon our arrival, make the club financially sustainable and realise an ambitious stadium move, all of which have come with great challenges and sacrifice.

"They, like me, feel every chance missed, every goal conceded and every point dropped. Some people might not believe it, but it's the truth.'

"We understand the frustration, we hear your complaints and we really do care. However, for 90 minutes tonight let's all pull in the same direction and be West Ham. United."

Moyes will be looking to begin an upturn in form when West Ham welcome Leicester City to the London Stadium this evening.

Slaven Bilic watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Your Comments
Karren Brady in a promotional still for The Young Apprentice
 Ben Watson celebrates with Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo during the game between Watford and Man City on January 2, 2016
Stoke City, Everton interested in signing Odion Ighalo?
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Claude Puel: 'Leicester City must be careful against West Ham United'
