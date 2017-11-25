Result: Swansea, Bournemouth play out stalemate

Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
0-0
Bournemouth
 
FT

Result: Swansea City, Bournemouth play out stalemate

Swansea City and Bournemouth play out a goalless draw in Saturday's Premier League encounter at the Liberty Stadium.
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 17:46 UK

Swansea City and Bournemouth have played out a goalless draw in Saturday's Premier League encounter at the Liberty Stadium.

The Swans had succumbed to four defeats in a row prior to their game against the Cherries, putting pressure on manager Paul Clement.

However, the Welsh outfit played admirably against Eddie Howe's side and, although the points were shared, the Swans were on top for most of the game.

Bournemouth began brightly and were first to get a chance in as Joshua King shrugged off the challenge of Roque Mesa and crossed for Marc Pugh to produce a tame effort.

Swansea responded swiftly and drew gasps from the home crowd when Jordan Ayew ghosted beyond the opposition defence and fired an effort from a tight angle that struck the crossbar.

Clement's side managed to get the ball into the back of the net late in the first half when Wilfried Bony fired home off the underside of the bar.

However, the Ivorian's celebrations were cut short by referee Stuart Attwell, who deemed Ayew's challenge on Nathan Ake in the build-up to be too aggressive.

Leroy Fer then squandered a gilt-edged opportunity to win the game for the hosts with seven minutes remaining when he blasted wide after his initial shot had been saved by Asmir Begovic.

The result sees Swansea remain in the Premier League's drop zone in 19th place, while Bournemouth move up to 12th in the table.

Swansea (4-1-2-1-2): Fabianski; Naughton, Van der Hoorn, Mawson, Olsson; Mesa; Ki, Carroll; Sanches (Fer 71'); Bony, Ayew (Abraham 84')

Bournemouth (4-4-2): Begovic; Smith, S. Cook, Ake, Daniels; Ibe (Gosling 88'), Surman, Arter (L. Cook 90+4'), Pugh; King, Wilson (Afobe 79')

Eddie Howe watches his side go down again during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on October 14, 2017
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382323101326
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
5Liverpool136522417723
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Bournemouth134271114-314
13Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
