Report: Madrid to delay Neymar move

A report claims that Real Madrid will delay their approach for Neymar, as the Brazilian has assured Paris Saint-Germain that he will not quit before 2019.

Real Madrid reportedly intend to push ahead with their move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, but not until the end of next season.

The Brazil international, who stunned Los Blancos' domestic rivals Barcelona by quitting in the summer, is rumoured to have grown unhappy at the Parc des Princes.

Madrid boss Zidane has refused to rule out a future approach for the 25-year-old and, according to Marca, a big-money transfer is still on the cards for 2019.

Neymar is understood to have given assurances to PSG that he will not jump ship at the earliest possible opportunity, as he intends to lift the Champions League trophy in the next 18 months.

The same report indicates that the ex-Barcelona superstar's Camp Nou connection, as well as his questionable attitude, is not seen as an issue due to his marketability and talent.