Ronaldo 'holds secret PSG talks'

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo 'holds secret Paris Saint-Germain talks'

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly 'holds secret talks' regarding a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain.
Friday, November 24, 2017

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly held informal discussions over a potential transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo has enjoyed a glittering eight-and-a-half year spell at the Bernabeu, with two league titles and three Champions League crowns among his achievements, but reports have suggested that the superstar is unhappy with life in Madrid.

The 32-year-old has recently claimed that he has no intention of penning another deal at the La Liga giants and according to Diario Gol, that has only encouraged PSG to enter the race for his signature.

Talks have allegedly been held at a hotel in Madrid, with agent Jorge Mendes said to be ready to try to push through a deal should Ronaldo express a desire to move to Paris.

PSG broke the world transfer record to sign Neymar from Barcelona last summer, while the Ligue 1 giants must also pay for Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe, but it has been claimed that PSG would be willing to pay whatever it takes to add Ronaldo to their squad.

Ronaldo has only scored one goal in eight appearances in La Liga this season, although the Portuguese international has netted eight times in the Champions League.

