Barca interested in Bernardo Silva?

Barcelona are reportedly viewing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva as a potential transfer target should their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho prove unsuccessful.

The 23-year-old joined Manchester City from Monaco in the summer on a five-year deal for a reported £43.5m fee.

However, Silva has struggled to force his way into the Citizens first-team squad so far, making just seven starts in all competitions.

Barca, meanwhile, have been in pursuit of Liverpool star Coutinho over the last 12 months but the Reds have held firm on the Brazilian's services.

According to Spanish publication Diario Gol, the Blaugrana are likely to concede defeat in their hunt for Coutinho and move their attentions to Silva instead.

Other names reported to be on Barca's shopping list include Mesut Ozil, Christian Eriksen and Thomas Lemar.