Wenger denies Ozil Barca deal rumours

Arsene Wenger: 'Mesut Ozil has not agreed terms with Barcelona'

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger refutes speculation suggesting that Mesut Ozil has already agreed a move to Barcelona when his contract expires at the Emirates Stadium.
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has denied reports suggesting that Mesut Ozil has already agreed a move to Barcelona.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and is widely expected to leave the Gunners next summer after failing to sign a new deal.

Ozil is free to speak to foreign clubs in January over a move abroad but Wenger denies that the Germany international has already agreed to join the Blaugrana next season.

Asked at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's fixture against Burnley if Ozil had already agreed terms with the Catalan club, Wenger replied: "No.

"What kind of control can I have over that [speculation]? All these people have agents who can talk to anybody. That doesn't disturb people, that happens all through their career."

Ozil, who joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013, has scored once and provided three assists in 10 Premier League appearances for the Gunners this season.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
