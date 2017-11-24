Wenger: 'Ozil now more determined'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that midfielder Mesut Ozil has benefitted this season from a more "determined" attitude to his game.

German international Ozil has been an important figure for the Gunners this term, despite entering the final year of his Emirates contract.

Arsenal suffered a poor start to the season, but have been impressive since the start of September and have successfully qualified for the last 32 of the Europa League.

"Mesut Ozil has worked hard and he's extremely fit at the moment, that's why you see him sharp," Wenger told Sky Sports News.

"The quality of his technical aspect is always there but he has added a more determined attitude and that's what you want from him and great players.

"Football today is very demanding on the mental and the physical aspect. Mesut today is in a much better shape than he was before."

Arsenal face a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley this weekend after making a full set of changes in their defeat to FC Koln on Thursday.