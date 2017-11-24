General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: 'Mesut Ozil now more determined'

Wenger: 'Ozil now more determined'
© Offside
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that midfielder Mesut Ozil has benefitted this season from a more "determined" attitude to his game.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 19:59 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that midfielder Mesut Ozil has benefitted this season from a more "determined" attitude to his game.

German international Ozil has been an important figure for the Gunners this term, despite entering the final year of his Emirates contract.

Arsenal suffered a poor start to the season, but have been impressive since the start of September and have successfully qualified for the last 32 of the Europa League.

"Mesut Ozil has worked hard and he's extremely fit at the moment, that's why you see him sharp," Wenger told Sky Sports News.

"The quality of his technical aspect is always there but he has added a more determined attitude and that's what you want from him and great players.

"Football today is very demanding on the mental and the physical aspect. Mesut today is in a much better shape than he was before."

Arsenal face a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley this weekend after making a full set of changes in their defeat to FC Koln on Thursday.

Gabriel of Arsenal runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Dinamo Zagreb and Arsenal at Maksimir Stadium on September 16, 2015 in Zagreb, Croatia.
Read Next:
Paulista: 'I deserved better at Arsenal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Mesut Ozil, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale in action during a friendly match against Swindon on July 16, 2013
Arsenal in shock move for Gareth Bale?
 Karim Benzema, who got the keys to my bimmer, celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Espanyol on January 31, 2016
Arsenal make "embarrassing" Karim Benzema offer?
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Live Commentary: FC Koln 1-0 Arsenal - as it happened
Wenger: 'Ozil now more determined'Paulista: 'I deserved better at Arsenal'Wilshere admits he could leave ArsenalBarca concerned over Ozil social life?EL roundup: Ostersunds make history
Wenger: 'Welbeck in good shape'Wenger unhappy with poor finishingResult: Arsenal fall to first Europa League defeatTeam News: Welbeck, Giroud lead Arsenal line at KolnOzil 'demands £330,000 a week from Barca'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 