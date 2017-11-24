Barcelona, Valverde clash over Laporte?

New Transfer Talk header

Barcelona, Ernesto Valverde clash over Aymeric Laporte?

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is reluctant to raid former club Athletic Bilbao for Aymeric Laporte, despite the Catalan giants lining up a move, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is reportedly reluctant to raid former club Athletic Bilbao for Aymeric Laporte, despite the Catalan giants lining up a move for the centre-back.

Laporte, 23, came through the youth system at Bilbao before making the first team, and has developed into one of the best defenders in La Liga over the last few seasons.

Manchester City have previously been linked with a move for the France Under-21 international, but the player is said to have turned down the move due to his close relationship with Valverde, who was in charge of Bilbao at the time.

According to El Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona chiefs see Laporte as the perfect signing, but Valverde is reluctant to approach his former club over a move.

Laporte, who has a contract at Bilbao until 2020, is said to have a release clause in the region of £53.5m.

