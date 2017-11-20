Man City 'to move for Riyad Mahrez'

Manchester City are reportedly planning a January move for Riyad Mahrez after Lionel Messi blocked any possible bid from Barcelona for the Algeria international.

Mahrez is understood to be open to a move away from the King Power Stadium once the transfer window reopens, with a number of Europe's top clubs monitoring his situation at Leicester.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde was thought to be considering a bid, but Don Balon claims that Messi has told the club's hierarchy not to sign the Algerian.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly concerned that Mahrez could have too much influence on the team's style of play, which in turn has opened the door for Man City to make their move.

City boss Pep Guardiola is a keen admirer of Mahrez and believes that the winger could help his side clinch the Premier League title this season having already built an eight-point lead over the first 12 games.

Leicester were the latest to fall at the hands of City on Saturday, although Mahrez has previously insisted that he is happy at the club.