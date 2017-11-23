Neymar unhappy with transfer speculation

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar refuses to be drawn on "tiresome" speculation linking him with a return to Spanish football with Real Madrid.

Neymar has hit out at the "tiresome" questions regarding his Paris Saint-Germain future, having once again been asked about a potential move to Real Madrid.

Reports surrounding the 25-year-old's supposed unhappiness at the Parc des Princes first emerged in October, three months after making a £198m switch from Barcelona.

Even more surprisingly, Spanish and European champions Madrid emerged as rumoured potential suitors for Neymar, despite his strong links to rivals Barca.

Probed about the ongoing speculation following PSG's 7-1 thrashing of Celtic on Wednesday night, Neymar told reporters: "You're so tiresome when it comes to this subject [of Real Madrid]," before storming away.

Neymar has hit the ground running in the French capital since being made the world's most expensive player, scoring 13 goals and setting up eight more in 14 Ligue 1 and Champions League outings.