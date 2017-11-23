New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Neymar unhappy with Real Madrid transfer speculation

Neymar unhappy with transfer speculation
© Offside
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar refuses to be drawn on "tiresome" speculation linking him with a return to Spanish football with Real Madrid.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 13:15 UK

Neymar has hit out at the "tiresome" questions regarding his Paris Saint-Germain future, having once again been asked about a potential move to Real Madrid.

Reports surrounding the 25-year-old's supposed unhappiness at the Parc des Princes first emerged in October, three months after making a £198m switch from Barcelona.

Even more surprisingly, Spanish and European champions Madrid emerged as rumoured potential suitors for Neymar, despite his strong links to rivals Barca.

Probed about the ongoing speculation following PSG's 7-1 thrashing of Celtic on Wednesday night, Neymar told reporters: "You're so tiresome when it comes to this subject [of Real Madrid]," before storming away.

Neymar has hit the ground running in the French capital since being made the world's most expensive player, scoring 13 goals and setting up eight more in 14 Ligue 1 and Champions League outings.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers looks nervous on the bench during his side's 7-0 Champions League loss away to Barcelona at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Read Next:
Rodgers: 'PSG thumping is a sore one'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Neymar, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Real Madrid 'determined to sign Alexis Sanchez'
 Harry Kane and Dele Alli pictured from behind during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on October 14, 2017
Report: Harry Kane, Dele Alli top Real Madrid summer wishlist
 Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
Live Commentary: APOEL 0-6 Real Madrid - as it happened
Neymar unhappy with transfer speculationHazard reveals Real Madrid admirationDani Carvajal facing two-game European ban?Ronaldo: 'Why should I speak to reporters?'Zidane: 'I expected Ronaldo, Benzema goals'
Courtois: 'No progress with contract'Result: Real Madrid hit APOEL for six in NicosiaAsensio 'gives Zidane transfer warning'Karim Benzema 'can leave Real Madrid'Zidane to offload eight Madrid players?
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Harry Kane and Dele Alli pictured from behind during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on October 14, 2017
Report: Harry Kane, Dele Alli top Real Madrid summer wishlist
 Julian Draxler in action for Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona on February 14, 2017
Liverpool, Arsenal want Julian Draxler loan?
 Neymar in action during the Ligue 1 match between Guingamp and Paris Saint-Germain on August 13, 2017
Neymar unhappy with Real Madrid transfer speculation
Dani Alves: 'Neymar has not surprised me'PSG 'eye Marouane Fellaini move'Rodgers: 'PSG thumping is a sore one'Brown: 'Nobody likes to concede seven'Result: PSG run riot against Celtic
Sevilla to beat Liverpool to Pastore?Bayern Munich 'pull out of Griezmann race'Agent calls for Inter to make Pastore offerArsenal, Man Utd 'monitoring Danilo'Cavani: "Neymar will take the next penalty"
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona1211103342934
2Valencia1293032112130
3Real Madrid127322291324
4Atletico MadridAtletico126601661024
5Sevilla127141412222
6Villarreal126331912721
7Real Sociedad125342522318
8Leganes12525911-217
9Real Betis125252125-417
10Getafe124441914516
11GironaGirona124441417-316
12Levante123631415-115
13Celta Vigo124262319414
14Espanyol12345915-613
15Athletic Bilbao123361216-412
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo123271523-811
17EibarEibar123271125-1411
18Malaga12219925-167
19AlavesAlaves122010620-146
20Las PalmasLas Palmas122010830-226
> Full Version
 