Real Madrid want Adrien Rabiot?

Real Madrid reportedly want Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot as a potential replacement for Luka Modric.

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Adrien Rabiot as a potential replacement for Luka Modric.

Modric is still a key player at the Bernabeu, but the Croatian international will turn 33 next year, and it is understood that Real Madrid are planning for life after the midfielder.

According to Don Balon, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has identified Paris Saint-Germain's Rabiot as the perfect replacement, and the Spanish and European champions could make their move in next summer's transfer window.

Rabiot, 22, joined PSG in 2010, and has made 177 appearances for the French giants over the last six seasons.

The five-time France international has also been a key member of Unai Emery's side this term - starting all 13 of their Ligue 1 matches and all five of their Champions League group fixtures.