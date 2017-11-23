Report: Kane, Alli top Madrid wishlist

Real Madrid will reportedly make a move for Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli, while Paulo Dybala, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marquinhos are also wanted.

Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli have emerged as top targets for European champions Real Madrid, according to a report.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is said to have drafted a five-man transfer shortlist, which also includes the names of Marquinhos, Paulo Dybala and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol suggests that Madrid will spend big at the end of the season to strengthen their squad, having failed to truly do so in the most recent window when bringing in youngsters Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos.

Kane and Alli are favourites of boss Zinedine Zidane, with a strong connection being built during their time together in the Lilywhites' first team, while Juventus ace Dybala is also understood to have been targeted.

Athletic Bilbao keeper Kepa and Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos are seen as ideal options to strengthen at the back, meanwhile, with Madrid being unable to match the double-winning highs of last season so far this time around.