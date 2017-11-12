New Transfer Talk header

Kepa Arrizabalaga "calm" over links to Real Madrid, Juventus

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga says that he is taking no notice of speculation linking him with Real Madrid and Juventus after making his debut for Spain.
Kepa Arrizabalaga has played down suggestions that he could be on his way to Real Madrid or Juventus next year by declaring himself "happy" at Athletic Bilbao.

The 23-year-old was handed his senior international debut for Spain on Saturday evening, keeping a clean sheet in the 5-0 friendly win over Costa Rica in Malaga.

Even before earning international recognition, Kepa had been talked up as a potential target for Real and Juve, while Premier League side Arsenal have also been credited with showing an interest.

Speaking after making his Spain bow, however, the Bilbao academy product told reporters: "I am happy at Athletic, I am calm, I only focus on working for my club.

"I know that people talk about me because I have family and friends who read the press and listen to the radio, obviously I am not blind, but I am calm. I'm not nervous about the rumours, I am what I am because of what I do, not because of what they say."

Kepa has featured 10 times for Athletic in the Spanish top flight this season, keeping three clean sheets.

