Team News: Kepa Arrizabalaga handed Spain debut

Spain boss Julen Lopetegui has handed a senior international debut to goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for this evening's international friendly with Costa Rica.

The Athletic Bilbao stopper, who has been in good form for his club side this term, is given the nod over David de Gea and the injured Pepe Reina at Estadio La Rosaleda.

Alvaro Odriozola has been selected at right-back for cap number two, meanwhile, with Marc Batra being overlooked, while further forward Alvaro Morata has overcome a minor toe injury to feature from the off.

There is plenty of experience elsewhere in the Spain side, too, as Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta are given midfield berths, sitting ahead of centre-back pairing Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique.

In terms of the visitors, who will join La Roja in next year's World Cup finals, they have called on Danny Carvajal in goal - and not the more experienced Patrick Pemberton - due to the injury absence of Keylor Navas.

San Jose Earthquakes ace Marco Urena leads the line, meanwhile, aiming to improve on a run that has seen him net six goals in 31 outings for club and country this term.

Spain: Kepa; Odriozola, Pique, Ramos, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Thiago; Silva, Morata, Isco

Costa Rica: Carvajal; Gamboa, Waston, Oscar Duarte, Calvo, Oviedo; Bolanos, Borges, Tejeda, Venegas; Urena

