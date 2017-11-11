Nov 11, 2017 at 8.30pm UK
Spain
5-0
Costa Rica
Alba (6'), Morata (23'), Silva (51', 55'), Iniesta (74')
Thiago (67')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Waston (62')

Team News: Kepa Arrizabalaga handed Spain debut in Costa Rica friendly

Team News: Kepa Arrizabalaga handed Spain debut
© Getty Images
Kepa Arrizabalaga is to make his senior Spain debut against Costa Rica in Saturday night's international friendly at Estadio La Rosaleda.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 19:52 UK

Spain boss Julen Lopetegui has handed a senior international debut to goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for this evening's international friendly with Costa Rica.

The Athletic Bilbao stopper, who has been in good form for his club side this term, is given the nod over David de Gea and the injured Pepe Reina at Estadio La Rosaleda.

Alvaro Odriozola has been selected at right-back for cap number two, meanwhile, with Marc Batra being overlooked, while further forward Alvaro Morata has overcome a minor toe injury to feature from the off.

There is plenty of experience elsewhere in the Spain side, too, as Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta are given midfield berths, sitting ahead of centre-back pairing Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique.

In terms of the visitors, who will join La Roja in next year's World Cup finals, they have called on Danny Carvajal in goal - and not the more experienced Patrick Pemberton - due to the injury absence of Keylor Navas.

San Jose Earthquakes ace Marco Urena leads the line, meanwhile, aiming to improve on a run that has seen him net six goals in 31 outings for club and country this term.

Spain: Kepa; Odriozola, Pique, Ramos, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Thiago; Silva, Morata, Isco

Costa Rica: Carvajal; Gamboa, Waston, Oscar Duarte, Calvo, Oviedo; Bolanos, Borges, Tejeda, Venegas; Urena

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in Malaga with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Napoli's Pepe Reina in the Serie A match against Roma on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Reina: 'No plans for Spain retirement'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Julen Lopetegui, Kepa Arrizabalaga, David de Gea, Alvaro Odriozola, Marc Batra, Pepe Reina, Alvaro Morata, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Danny Carvajal, Patrick Pemberton, Keylor Navas, Marco Urena, Football
Your Comments
More Spain News
Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
Live Commentary: Spain 5-0 Costa Rica - as it happened
 Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
Result: Spain put five goals past Costa Rica
 Porto's Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui gestures from the touchline during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Chelsea and Porto at Stamford Bridge in London on December 9, 2015.
Team News: Kepa Arrizabalaga handed Spain debut in Costa Rica friendly
Alba: 'Isco one of the best in world'Lopetegui relishing next two friendliesAlberto: 'Spain call-up my best moment'Messi: 'Spain team to avoid at World Cup'Lopetegui: 'I want to see Moreno up close'
Alonso "had no hesitation" leaving MadridIniesta: '2018 World Cup could be my last'World Cup 2018: Who has qualified?Reina: 'No plans for Spain retirement'Illarramendi: 'WC spot will be tough'
> Spain Homepage
More Costa Rica News
Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
Live Commentary: Spain 5-0 Costa Rica - as it happened
 Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
Result: Spain put five goals past Costa Rica
 Porto's Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui gestures from the touchline during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Chelsea and Porto at Stamford Bridge in London on December 9, 2015.
Team News: Kepa Arrizabalaga handed Spain debut in Costa Rica friendly
Keylor Navas suffers groin injuryWorld Cup 2018: Who has qualified?Keylor Navas to undergo Achilles surgeryKeylor Navas to miss Copa AmericaJose Miguel Cubero leaves Blackpool
Oviedo to miss internationals with knee injuryPaulo Wanchope resigns after fight videoVideo: Paulo Wanchope in brawl with securityScudamore: 'England can learn from Costa Rica'Result: Last-gasp Guardado penalty denies Costa Rica
> Costa Rica Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 