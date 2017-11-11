Live Commentary: Spain 5-0 Costa Rica - as it happened

Spain eased to qualification after topping Group G ahead of Italy, while Costa Rica finished second behind Mexico in their qualification group to book their spot in Russia.

Both of these nations will play in the 2018 World Cup next summer, and tonight will give a good indiction of how both teams are shaping up for the finals.

7.34pm It is more than two years since these two nations have locked horns in international football. That particular fixture was also a friendly, and it was Spain that recorded a 2-1 win on home soil. They also met in November 2011, with that friendly finishing 2-2 in Costa Rica. © Getty Images

7.37pm Right, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Malaga. Who features for Spain? What about Costa Rica, any familiar faces in their XI? Let's run through the two teams...

7.40pm TEAMS! SPAIN: Kepa; Odriozola, Pique, Ramos, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Thiago; Silva, Morata, Isco COSTA RICA: Carvajal; Waston, Duarte, Calvo; Gamboa, Borges, Tejeda, Oviedo; Bolanos, Urena, Venegas

7.43pm Spain boss Julen Lopetegui has selected a very strong XI tonight, with Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta David Silva , Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos all featuring from the start. The standout team news is that there is a Spain debut for Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks, while Real Sociedad's highly-rated defender Alvaro Odriozola wins just his second cap at right-back.

7.46pm As for Costa Rica, Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is not involved due to an abductor problem, but there are starts for Celtic's Cristian Gamboa and Sunderland's Bryan Oviedo. Espanyol's Oscar Duarte and Deportivo La Coruna's Celso Borges are also in the XI, while San Jose Earthquakes forward Marco Urena will lead the line. Plenty of familiar faces in the Costa Rica team tonight. © Getty Images

7.49pm So there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this warm evening in Malaga. I shall speak about Costa Rica a little bit later, but let's start with Spain. La Roja effortlessly qualified for the 2018 World Cup after finishing top of their European qualifying group. They won nine of their 10 fixtures and drew the other to breeze to the finals.

7.52pm Spain have not actually lost a single game since suffering a 2-0 defeat to Italy in the last-16 stage of Euro 2016. There is no question that the European Championships were another major disappointment for a Spain team that also failed to impress at the 2014 World Cup. After a couple of poor tournaments, this La Roja outfit will be looking to challenge for the crown in Russia.

7.58pm Now under the leadership of Julen Lopetegui , there has been a fresher look to the Spain team during qualification. They scored 36 times and conceded just three in their 10 Group G matches, and proved far too strong for Italy in the process. They will enter tonight's game having won their last four fixtures without conceding a single goal. The atmosphere is building nicely ahead of kickoff here!

8.02pm In terms of recent friendlies, Spain drew 2-2 with England last November, before beating France 2-0 back in March. They drew their last friendly (2-2) against Colombia in June, however, and Costa Rica will provide a good test tonight. After hosting tonight's opponents, Spain will travel to Russia to take on the World Cup hosts towards the start of next week.

8.08pm As for Costa Rica, Oscar Ramirez's team booked their spot at the 2018 World Cup after finishing second to Mexico in their CONCACAF qualification section. They won four and lost just two of their 10 matches, with a total of 16 points enough for second position. Panama grabbed spot number three in that group, which saw United States incredibly miss out on qualification.

8.12pm It was actually Costa Rica's 2-1 defeat to Panama last month that saw La Marea Roja qualify for the finals of a World Cup for the first time. Ramirez's team will enter tonight's match on a three-game winless run, although they did hold Mexico to a 1-1 draw during their meeting in September.

8.15pm After tonight's match, Costa Rica will travel to Hungary for another international friendly as they build towards next summer's World Cup. They actually reached the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup, and only lost to Netherlands on penalties during a very impressive tournament.

8.22pm Costa Rica were eliminated in the group stage of both the 2002 and 2006 World Cup, before failing to qualify in 2010. As mentioned, they reached the quarter-finals of the 2014 competition, and will be present in Russia next summer. La Sele are a very handy outfit - there is no doubt about that.

8.25pm Here we go then. Both sets of players are in the tunnel ahead of kickoff here. There are no points or prizes on offer tonight, but it is a chance to see how both of these teams are shaping up. Kickoff is next!

0 min KICKOFF! Costa Rica get things underway in Malaga...

2 min ... it must be said that there is a brilliant atmosphere inside the stadium, which is excellent to see. Isco's name was heavily cheered before kickoff, which is not a surprise at his former home. Costa Rica have already demonstrated their willingness to commit players forward in these early moments.

4 min Good stuff from Costa Rica in these early moments as they enjoy possession in Spain's half of the field. Gamboa delivers towards Urena, but Ramos is on hand to make the clearance. Spain then break down the other end with Isco, but a fair challenge from Duarte wins the ball inside the box.

5 min Half-chance for Spain as the ball falls for Alba in a dangerous area, but the left-back fires his effort over the crossbar. It has been a fast and furious start to this international fixture.

6 min Half-chance for Costa Rica this time as Bolanos finds space in a wide position before drilling a low effort towards goal, but the ball was always moving across the face of goal. Spain then break once again!

6 min GOAL! Spain 1-0 Costa Rica (Alba)

7 min Spain make the breakthrough in the sixth minute as Silva's low cross finds its way to Alba, who smashes the ball into the far corner. Powerful finish from the Barcelona defender there!

9 min Spain are playing some wonderful football at the moment as they continue to pass and probe in the final third of the field. In this sort of form, there are few teams that could live with La Roja.

12 min The threat from Costa Rica is very real as they continue to commit players in the final third, but Spain are so dangerous on the counter-attack. I would be astounded if we had seen the last of the goals due to how both teams have lined up. Costa Rica have come to play tonight, that is for sure.

12 min Decent save from Carvajal to keep out Morata's effort from a wide angle.

13 min SAVE! Good goalkeeping from Carvajal once again as the Costa Rican keeps out a close-range effort from Morata, who had shown excellent feet to create space inside the box.

15 min Odriozola has a cross deflected over the crossbar as Spain break down the right once again. Isco is again at the heart of the attack, and he goes across to take the corner, which is cleared. Pique is not very popular with the Spain supporters tonight, but the same cannot be said for Isco.

17 min Costa Rica are really struggling for possession at the moment as Spain quicken the pace in the final third. Some of the little passes from the home side - especially Iniesta - have been a joy to watch here.

20 min Morata continues to make himself available for Spain, with the striker's movement causing all sorts of problems. Watson, Duarte and Calvo are all struggling to pick up the Chelsea attacker, who will be desperate to get on the scoresheet tonight. Still 1-0 Spain with 20 minutes on the clock here.

22 min Urena uses his pace to break clear for Costa Rica, but the striker is surrounded by red shirts, and the danger is cleared. The home supporters continue to create a wonderful noise inside the ground.

23 min Spain continue to boss the possession, although clear chances have been few and far between in the last few minutes as Costa Rica sit deep. It is a very entertaining game of football.

23 min GOAL! Spain 2-0 Costa Rica (Morata)

24 min Spain double their lead in the 23rd minute as Morata pokes home from close range after Carvajal failed to deal with a cross from Silva. It is an error from the goalkeeper unfortunately!

26 min Costa Rica are a very good international team, but they cannot get anywhere near Spain at the moment as the home side continue to boss this match. It is 2-0, but it could have been three or four. Silva and Isco have been absolutely wonderful to watch in Malaga thus far.

28 min Little over 15 minutes of the first period remaining, and it must be said that the opening 28 minutes has flown past. Costa Rica have shown bits and pieces, but Spain have been dominant for long spells.

29 min CHANCE! Big chance for the away side this time as Gamboa smashes the ball towards Venegas, but the number 11 cannot make contact with his head! Should have scored!

32 min Super defending from Duarte as the Costa Rica number six comes across to clear ahead of Isco, who had threatened to meet a low cross from Odriozola. The resulting corner is then met by Pique, but Costa Rica manage to scramble the ball behind. More pressure for the away side there.

34 min Spain have a free kick in a dangerous area as Waston brings Morata to the ground...

35 min ... SAVE! Carvajal is across to keep out Isco's curling free kick.

37 min Little under 10 minutes of the first period remaining, and Spain are playing some sensational stuff here. Costa Rica just cannot deal with the one-touch passing in the final third of the field.

40 min Aside from Carvajal and De Gea, this is arguably Spain's strongest team. There is just so much talent in the final third of the field, with Silva, Isco and Thiago running the show. Costa Rica just have not been able to make inroads in forward positions, but the game is still young.

42 min Morata's movement has been brilliant in this first period, but the Chelsea forward just goes too soon on this occasion and the flag is raised. Not long left in this brilliant first half of action here.

43 min SAVE! Super save from Carvajal to keep out Morata's close-range effort!

44 min Pique heads over at the far post as Spain come close to a third. In truth, the home side could have had five or six in this first period. They have been absolutely sensational in the final third of the field.

45 min Pique again rises highest to meet a corner, but again his header is too high.

45+1 min HALF-TIME: Spain 2-0 Costa Rica

9.19pm So there we have it. The referee brings the first period to a close with Spain leading 2-0 courtesy of goals from Alba and Morata. In truth, it could have been four or five at this stage such has been the home side's domination. Costa Rica have struggled to deal with Spain's quality tonight.

9.24pm STATISTICS! Spain dominated the first-half possession with 75%, while they had 13 attempts - seven of which were on target. Costa Rica, meanwhile, failed to hit the target with either of their two attempts. There has not been a single yellow card tonight - it has not been that type of match.

46 min RESTART! Spain resume the action here...

47 min ... SPAIN SUBS! Nacho, Bartra, Aspas and Saul have replaced Pique, Ramos, Busquets and Morata at the interval. No changes for Costa Rica. Game on in Malaga.

49 min Possession football for Spain in the early stages of the second period, with Saul getting plenty of early touches here. It will be very interesting to see how Aspas performs as the lone striker as he is one that faces a serious battle to make the final cut for next summer's World Cup.

51 min Not too much to report in terms of half-chances in the second period, but Spain are still in control of matters as they pass and probe in the final third. The last thing that Costa Rica need tonight is to be on the end of a real hiding. That would not be good for confidence ahead of the World Cup.

51 min GOAL! Spain 3-0 Costa Rica (Silva)

52 min Spain have their third as a mistake at the back presents Silva with the ball in a dangerous area, and the Manchester City attacker sweeps the ball into the back of the net!

54 min CHANCE! Aspas is causing problems with his pace and movement in the final third of the field - he sets up a chance for Silva after chasing down a loose ball, but the Man City attacker fires wide!

55 min GOAL! Spain 4-0 Costa Rica (Silva)

56 min Spain have their fourth of the night as Silva finds the back of the net from distance, but it is a horror moment for Carvajal, who allows the ball to go through his hands! Should save it!

57 min COSTA RICA SUB! Ortiz and Gonzalez replace Duarte and Urena.

60 min Little over 30 minutes of football remaining here, and Spain could make this six or seven if they really fancied it. The gulf between the two teams tonight has been absolutely incredible.

61 min COSTA RICAN SUB! Bolanos is replaced by Wallace for the away side.

62 min BOOKING! Waston (Costa Rica) is booked for chopping Isco to the deck.

63 min It was a very poor challenge from Waston, who got nowhere near the ball.

65 min SPAIN SUB! Asensio replaces Isco, who is cheered off the field.

66 min COSTA RICA SUB! Oviedo is replaced by Matarrita for the away side.

67 min BOOKING! Thiago (Spain) is booked for a foul on Tejeda.

68 min Not an awful lot to report in terms of half-chances in the last few minutes as the changes have interrupted the flow of the match. Still more than 20 minutes of football to play here though.

70 min Possession football from Spain as they look to pass Costa Rica into submission. The visitors have really struggled to make their mark in any area of the field tonight. Spain have been so impressive.

72 min The Mexican Wave is going up around the crowd, which is an indication that the match has dropped in terms of tempo and quality! Costa Rica have just forced a couple of corners in quick succession, but Spain cleared their lines. The hosts will be keen to keep their clean sheet in tact.

73 min GOAL! Spain 5-0 Costa Rica (Iniesta)

74 min Iniesta makes it five as he arrows one into the bottom corner from distance!

74 min SPAIN SUB! Iniesta is replaced by Luis Alberto.

75 min COSTA RICA SUB! Rodriguez replaces Venegas for the away side.

78 min Spain are still looking for more goals here as they commit players in the final third of the field. Costa Rica have been chasing shadows since the first whistle, and that is still the case here.

80 min The Spain fans are waving their flags in the stadium as we approach the final 10 minutes of action. It must be said that La Roja have been absolutely brilliant tonight. Very impressive indeed.

82 min The referee might well have to get his card out on a few more occasions in the final moments as challenges continue to fly in. Costa Rica just need to keep their discipline in the latter stages.

84 min Costa Rica have had some joy in the last few minutes, but the bottom line is that Kepa has not had a single save of note to make between the sticks. Maybe he would have liked a busier night to show what he can do! Little over five minutes of football remaining in Malaga here.

86 min Costa Rica are enjoying an extended period of possession in the latter stages here.

88 min It has turned very scrappy in the last few minutes as both teams look for the referee's whistle. I would be very surprised if the referee decided to add on a chunk of injury time.

90+1 min We are into the first of three additional minutes. To be honest, not much is happening. Costa Rica are enjoying possession of the ball, but they are not really going anywhere with it.

90+3 min The Spain supporters continue to make their way towards the exits as we approach the final stages of this match. It is going to end 5-0 to the home side, who have been excellent tonight.

90+3 min CHANCE! Aspas fires wide from close range!

90+3 min SAVE! Super save from Kepa to keep out Borges's strike!

90+4 min FULL-TIME: Spain 5-0 Costa Rica