Live Commentary: Spain 5-0 Costa Rica - as it happened

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the international friendly between Spain and Costa Rica from Malaga.
Both of these nations will play in the 2018 World Cup next summer, and tonight will give a good indiction of how both teams are shaping up for the finals.
Spain eased to qualification after topping Group G ahead of Italy, while Costa Rica finished second behind Mexico in their qualification group to book their spot in Russia.
Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates of the action.
SPAIN: Kepa; Odriozola, Pique, Ramos, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Thiago; Silva, Morata, Isco
COSTA RICA: Carvajal; Waston, Duarte, Calvo; Gamboa, Borges, Tejeda, Oviedo; Bolanos, Urena, Venegas
👋🏻 ¡Ya estamos en La Rosaleda! ¡Preparados para el partidazo ante Costa Rica! #SEFlive pic.twitter.com/GafnBaQht1— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 11, 2017
14 - Julen Lopetegui is the second manager in Spain🇪🇸's history to remain unbeaten in his first 14 games in charge (W11 D3), after Luis Aragones (W17 D8). Optimism. pic.twitter.com/X5N3ekrNYZ— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 11, 2017
1 - Isco Alarcon has attempted more dribbles for Spain 🇪🇸 than any other player under Julen Lopetegui (36, 21 successfully). Sun. pic.twitter.com/OiU4QOF6Pl— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 11, 2017
¡DESCANSO EN LA ROSALEDA! ¡Qué buena primera mitad! Los goles de @JordiAlba y @AlvaroMorata nos dan ventaja tras los primeros 45 minutos— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 11, 2017
🇪🇸 - 🇨🇷 | 2-0 | #VamosEspaña 💪🏻🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/3EWSYEl5tQ