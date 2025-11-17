Spain confirm that Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen has been released from the La Roja squad ahead of Tuesday's 2026 World Cup qualification match against Turkey.

Luis de la Fuente's side are on the brink of qualification for the 2026 World Cup, with only a heavy defeat to Turkey preventing them from claiming first in Group E and advancing straight to the finals.

Spain only need to avoid a loss by a seven-goal margin to finish ahead of Turkey in the section, but the national side will be without the services of Huijsen.

“As required and prioritising the health and well-being of our player at all times, the RFEF has made the decision to release the player from NT camp,” read a statement from Spain.

The 20-year-old has been a vital player for Real Madrid this season, featuring on 13 occasions in all competitions, while he also played five times for Los Blancos at the Club World Cup following a move from Bournemouth.

Real Madrid defender Huijsen released from Spain squad

De la Fuente said that Huijsen was not involved in Spain's last match against Georgia due to "slight discomfort".

"Dean Huijsen has a slight discomfort, today our priority as always is to take care of the footballer," the Spain head coach told reporters.

“We have shown it again, we are in perfect communication with the doctors of Real Madrid and we have decided the best decision is to rest him."

Huijsen will now be assessed by Real Madrid to determine the extent of any problem, although the expectation is that the defender will be fit to face Elche in La Liga on Sunday night.

Huijsen expected to be fit for Real Madrid against Elche

Real Madrid have suffered four injury concerns during the November international break, with both Eduardo Camavinga and Kylian Mbappe withdrawing from the France squad, while Federico Valverde (Uruguay) and Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) have also returned to Madrid.

Los Blancos are still without Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Carvajal through injury, so head coach Xabi Alonso would have major defensive issues for the game with Elche if Huijsen and Valverde are ruled out of the contest.

Updates on the Real Madrid players that have returned with knocks are expected to arrive later in the week, as Los Blancos prepare for a busy period ahead of the winter break in Spain.

