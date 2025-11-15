Spain take a major step towards securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup by recording a 4-0 victory over Georgia in Group E.

Spain took a major step towards securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup on Saturday evening, with the European champions recording a 4-0 victory over Georgia in Group E.

La Roja are now three points clear of second-placed Turkey ahead of Tuesday's clash between the two sides, and Spain have a vastly superior goal difference.

Indeed, Luis de la Fuente's side are on +19, while Turkey's is +5, so an incredible turnaround would be needed on Tuesday for Spain not to finish first and qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice during an excellent performance against Georgia, while Martin Zubimendi and Ferran Torres also registered in a dominant Spain display.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Almost there but not quite.

Mathematically, Spain have not qualified for the 2026 World Cup, as Turkey kept to their end of the bargain by recording a 2-0 victory over Bulgaria in their penultimate match in the section.

The two teams will now go head-to-head on Tuesday, and Turkey need to win and overturn a goal difference of 14, so in truth, Spain are there, but confirmation will have to wait.

Georgia have struggled in Group E, but this was still a seriously dominant performance from a Spain outfit that were without the likes of Rodri and Lamine Yamal.

On paper, player-for-player, there are better international teams than Spain, but as a unit, they are among the best.

Five wins from five matches, 19 goals and zero conceded - that is how the European champions have performed in the section, and they will rightly be seen as among the favourites at next summer's competition.

GEORGIA VS. SPAIN HIGHLIGHTS

Mikel Oyarzabal goal vs. Georgia (11th min, Georgia 0-1 Spain)

Spain make the breakthrough in the 11th minute of the contest, and the goal comes from the penalty spot, as Oyarzabal registers following a handball from Georgia's Giorgi Gocholeishvili.

Martin Zubimendi goal vs. Georgia (22nd min, Georgia 0-2 Spain)

Spain double their lead in the 22nd minute of the match through Zubimendi, with the Arsenal midfielder finding the back of the net with an excellent finish after being released by Fabian Ruiz.

Ferran Torres goal vs. Georgia (34th min, Georgia 0-3 Spain)

Spain score a third in the 34th minute of the match and surely secure all the points, with Torres turning a cross from Oyarzabal into the back of the net from close range; Georgia just cannot deal with the visitors here.

Mikel Oyarzabal goal vs. Georgia (63rd min, Georgia 0-4 Spain)

Spain have their fourth of the match, and Oyarzabal has his second, with the Real Sociedad attacker heading a cross from Torres into the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MIKEL OYARZABAL

Oyarzabal came up with two goals and an assist during a stunning performance for Spain on Saturday, with the Real Sociedad attacker showing his quality throughout his time on the field.

Georgia found it incredibly difficult to deal with the 28-year-old, and the home side would undoubtedly have been pleased when he was substituted in the 71st minute of the fixture.

BEST STATS



50 - Mikel Oyarzabal is playing his 50th match for the Spanish national football team ??. Along with Mikel Merino, he is the player who has played the most games under Luis de la Fuente (29 each). Key. pic.twitter.com/HOgZOLJInS

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 15, 2025



Mikel Oyarzabal's last eight competitive games for Spain: ⚽️⚽️ vs. Netherlands ?️?️ vs. France ⚽️ vs. Portugal ⚽️ vs. Bulgaria ?️?️?️ vs. Turkey ⚽️ vs. Georgia ⚽️ vs. Bulgaria ⚽️⚽️?️ vs. Georgia On fire for La Selección. ? pic.twitter.com/kpFSwZq3Zt

— Squawka (@Squawka) November 15, 2025

GEORGIA VS. SPAIN MATCH STATS

Possession: Georgia 39%-51% Spain

Shots: Georgia 6-14 Spain

Shots on target: Georgia 2-7 Spain

Corners: Georgia 4-6 Spain

Fouls: Georgia 9-9 Spain

WHAT NEXT?

As mentioned, Spain will now go head-to-head with Turkey on home soil on Tuesday night for first spot in the section, and La Roja will surely not give up the only automatic qualification spot.

Georgia will finish away to Bulgaria on the same evening, and they will be looking to avoid defeat, which would confirm third spot in the section ahead of their next opponents.

