Sports Mole looks at how Spain could line up in Tuesday's 2026 World Cup qualifying clash against Turkey at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente could keep changes to a minimum for Tuesday's final World Cup 2026 qualifier against Turkey.

La Roja have all but guaranteed to feature at next year's tournament after they maintained their three-point lead at the top of Group E with a 4-0 win over Georgia on Saturday.

Having won their five qualifiers by a combined 19-0 scoreline, La Roja only need to avoid a heavy defeat by a seven-goal margin to secure automatic qualification ahead of Turkey.

With that said, De la Fuente may decide to name his strongest possible lineup, which would see Pau Cubarsi and Aymeric Laporte play in front of first-choice goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella are set to operate at right and left-back respectively, although Marcos Llorente and Alex Grimaldo are options if De la Fuente is considering whether to rest his full-backs.

Paris Saint-Germain's Fabian Ruiz looks set to retain his place in midfield alongside the Arsenal duo of Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino, with the latter hoping to enjoy another strong showing against Turkey after netting a hat-trick in the reverse fixture.

Yeremy Pino is an option to start if De la Fuente opts to freshen up his forward options, which would likely see Alex Baena drop to the bench at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

Barcelona's Ferran Torres should keep his place after getting on the scoresheet against Georgia, while Mikel Oyarzabal will lead the line following a brace in his 50th international appearance.

The Real Sociedad forward will be hoping to sign off 2025 by scoring in a fourth consecutive game for his country.

In regard to absentees, De la Fuente has been unable to call upon the likes of Dani Carvajal, Rodri, Pedri and Lamine Yamal for the two games in this international window.

Defender Dean Huijsen is also set to miss Tuesday's meeting with Turkey after sitting out Saturday's victory with a groin problem.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Merino, Zubimendi, Ruiz; Torres, Pino, Oyarzabal



