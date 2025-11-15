Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's 2026 World Cup qualifier between Spain and Turkey.

After dispatching Georgia 4-0 on Saturday, Spain will look to confirm their World Cup qualification when they play host to Turkey on Tuesday.

Spain are all but assured of top spot in Group E, boasting a significant goal difference advantage over second-placed Turkey.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the World Cup qualifying fixture.

What time does Spain vs. Turkey kick off?

The match will start at 8:45pm CEST, which will be 7:45pm for UK viewers.

Where is Spain vs. Turkey being played?

Spain and Turkey's final 2026 World Cup qualifier will take place at the Estadio de la Cartuja, which is currently being used as a temporary home by La Liga side Real Betis.

This will be Spain's first home game against Turkey since Gerard Pique scored the winner in a 1-0 victory in a World Cup qualifier in March 2009 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

How to watch Spain vs. Turkey in the UK

TV channels

The game will not be available to watch on a UK television channel.

Streaming

However, the match between Spain and Turkey will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video PPV for £2.49.

Highlights

The Turkish Football Federation could upload the match highlights on their official YouTube page like they did for September's reverse fixture between the two nations.

What is at stake for Spain and Turkey?

Spain maintained their 100% record in qualifying with a dominant 4-0 win in Georgia on Saturday, thanks to a Mikel Oyarzabal brace as well as goals from Martin Zubimendi and Ferran Torres.

Luis de la Fuente's side have won their five qualifiers by a combined 19-0 scoreline, although they are yet to secure mathematical qualification for next year's tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

However, it would require Turkey to pull off an improbable victory by a seven-goal scoreline to prevent La Roja from clinching automatic qualification.

Realistically, Turkey will have to settle for a place in the playoffs after taking their tally to 12 points with a 2-0 home victory over Bulgaria on Saturday.



Ben Sully

