Spain national football team
World Cup Qualifying - Europe | Group Stage
Nov 18, 2025 at 7.45pm UK
 
Turkey national football team

Spain
vs.
Turkey

Preview:Spain vs Turkey - prediction, team news, lineups

By
© Guillermo Martinez / Imago
Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Spain and Turkey, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Spain will look to mathematically secure their place at the World Cup 2026 when they welcome Turkey to Estadio La Cartuja on Tuesday.

La Roja boast a three-point lead over Turkey at the top of Group E while also enjoying a significant goal difference advantage over their final qualifying opponents. 


Match preview

Spain are yet to seal official confirmation, but they are all but guaranteed to feature at next year's World Cup following a faultless qualifying campaign.

Luis de la Fuente's charges have won all five of their qualifiers, racking up 19 goals while standing firm at the opposite end of the pitch to record five consecutive clean sheets.

They tightened their grip on top spot in Group E with a commanding 4-0 away victory over Georgia on Saturday, setting a new national record for the longest unbeaten run in competitive matches (30).

Mikel Oyarzabal marked his 50th international appearance with a brace, while there were also goals for Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.

Spain only need to avoid a heavy loss by a seven-goal margin to book their ticket to the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico, where they will aim to win football's greatest prize for the second time.

La Roja will certainly fancy their chances of clinching qualification with a win, especially as they won their last four matches against Turkey, including an emphatic 6-0 triumph in September's reverse fixture in Istanbul.

Turkey's Arda Guler with Kenan Yildiz on October 11, 2025

That defeat on matchday three remains the only poor result in Turkey's qualifying campaign, having taken maximum points from their home and away games against Georgia and Bulgaria. 

They secured a top-two finish with a 2-0 success in Saturday's home meeting with Bulgaria, which came courtesy of a Hakan Calhanoglu penalty and an Atanas Chernev own goal.

Realistically, Turkey will know that they will have to go through the playoffs if they are to reach their first World Cup finals since finishing in third place in Japan and South Korea in 2002.

While a seven-goal win may be improbable, Turkey will travel to Sevilla with hopes of being the first team to beat Spain in a competitive game since Scotland in a European Championship qualifier in March 2023.

If they are to achieve that objective, Vincenzo Montella's side will have to become the first side to score against La Roja since Portugal in the summer's Nations League final.

However, their aspirations of a surprise win may be tempered by the fact that they have failed to win any of their last nine meetings with Spain (W6, D3).

Spain World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W W W W W W

Spain form (all competitions):

D W W W W W

Turkey World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W L W W W W

Turkey form (all competitions):

L W L W W W 


Team News

Spain's Dean Huijsen on November 11, 2025

Spain entered the international window without the likes of Pedri, Rodri, Dani Carvajal and Lamine Yamal due to injury. 

Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen is unlikely to be risked after he sat out Saturday's win with a groin problem. 

Yeremy Pino is an option to freshen up the forward line if De la Fuente decides to alter his starting lineup for Tuesday's fixture.

Oyarzabal will be looking to continue his impressive form for his country, having scored eight goals in his last eight international appearances. 

Turkey, meanwhile, are unable to call upon Fenerbahce midfielder Ismail Yuksek, who will serve a one-match ban after picking up his second yellow card of the qualifying campaign.

Galatasaray Kaan Ayhan is unlikely to be involved after Saturday's substitute appearance was cut short due to injury. 

Abdulkerim Bardakci and Kerem Akturkoglu are hoping to shake off injury issues after sitting out Sunday's training session. 

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Merino, Zubimendi, Ruiz; Torres, Pino, Oyarzabal

Turkey possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Kocu; Aydin, Guler, Yildiz; Akturkoglu


SM words green background

We say: Spain 3-0 Turkey

Spain have been a cut above the rest during the course of their qualifying campaign, including a dominant victory in September's away meeting with Turkey.

Taking that into account, expect the Euro 2024 winners to produce another free-scoring display to confirm their place at next year's World Cup. 

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Written by
Ben Sully
