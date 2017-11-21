Karim Benzema 'can leave Real Madrid'

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly tells striker Karim Benzema that he is free to leave the club.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly told striker Karim Benzema that he is free to leave the club.

The Mirror says that Benzema could be one of a possible eight players to leave the Champions League holders in the coming months.

The Frenchman was signed by Madrid for £35m from Lyon in 2009 and has been a key figure for the side since his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manager Zinedine Zidane is believed to have grown impatient with the 29-year-old, however, after managing only two goals in 13 games this season.

The report also says that Benzema will likely be sold in January or at the end of the season.

Madrid already lie 10 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona in the Spanish top flight.