Real to make offer for Mauro Icardi?

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to make an offer for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, partly 'to get one over Lionel Messi'.

Icardi has spent almost four-and-a-half years at the San Siro, but the Argentine's form during the current campaign has allegedly led to interest from the current Champions League holders.

According to Diario Gol, Real have identified Icardi as a potential signing at the end of the season with the 24-year-old having scored 13 goals from 13 games in Serie A this season.

Real are also said to be keen on bringing Icardi to the Bernabeu 'to get one over Lionel Messi', with Icardi allegedly not the best of friends with his compatriot who plays for Real's rivals Barcelona.

Head coach Zinedine Zidane currently has both Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema at his disposal, but both players have been linked with moves away from the La Liga outfit.

Icardi still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract with Inter, with a release clause currently standing at £98m.