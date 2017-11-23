New Transfer Talk header

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez allegedly describes Arsenal's £40m offer for Karim Benzema as "embarrassing".
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly labelled Arsenal's initial approach for Karim Benzema as "embarrassing".

The Frenchman is thought to have been told by Perez that he can seek a move away from the Bernabeu, despite him committing to a new four-year deal just two months ago.

Arsenal are in the hunt for more firepower up front as they look to replace Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil - and manager Arsene Wenger has earmarked Benzema as a potential January target.

According to Diario Gol, the Gunners have firmed up their interest with an offer of £40m to Madrid, but Perez was quick to dismiss the approach as it was way below his valuation of the striker.

Despite Benzema's drop-off in form lately, Perez still believes him to be one of the best forwards in world football and is determined to drive a hard bargain in his sale.

During his time in the Spanish capital, Benzema has collected two La Liga trophies, three Champions Leagues and two Copas del Rey.

