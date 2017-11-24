Mourinho: 'I want Fellaini to stay'

New Transfer Talk header

Jose Mourinho: 'I want Marouane Fellaini to stay at Manchester United'

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admits that he wants midfielder Marouane Fellaini to sign a new contract at Old Trafford.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 11:56 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has claimed that he is powerless to prevent Marouane Fellaini leaving Old Trafford, despite admitting that he wants the midfielder to remain at the club.

Fellaini has just over half a year left on his existing deal, and reports have suggested that the Belgian international is considering all options before making a final decision.

Paris Saint-Germain, Galatasaray and Besiktas have all been linked with Fellaini in recent weeks, but Mourinho is hopeful that the club's board can agree terms with the player.

The 54-year-old told reporters: "Nothing. It's a discussion between the player and the board. I'm not involved in contracts, deals. I respect both, I respect the player because he has the right to decide his future or if he finishes his contract.

"And I respect the board, because the decisions and discussions are under their control, so I just wait, wishing they will have a understanding."

Fellaini has only made four starts and six substitute appearances for United in all competitions this season.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini celebrates after doubling his side's lead during the Premier League match with Crystal Palace on September 30, 2017
Galatasaray target Fellaini deal?
