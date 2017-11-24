AC Milan to join race for Sturridge?

New Transfer Talk header

AC Milan to join race to sign Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge?

AC Milan are reportedly considering an offer for Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge, who continues to struggle for regular football with the Merseyside giants.
Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has reportedly emerged as a possible transfer target for AC Milan.

Sturridge has remained fit for the majority of the current campaign but the 28-year-old has been limited to just four starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League and Champions League.

The England international still has just over 18 months remaining on his contract at Anfield, but the striker is currently behind Roberto Firmino in the pecking order and being challenged by summer signing Dominic Solanke.

According to Calciomercato, Milan may look to take advantage of Sturridge's situation on Merseyside after their poor start to the domestic campaign.

The Rossoneri only sit in seventh place in the Serie A table - 16 points adrift of leaders Napoli - despite spending £160m on new players during the summer.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has recently played down suggestions that Sturridge may want to leave the club at the start of 2018.

