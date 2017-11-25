Nov 25, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,225
Liverpool
1-1
Chelsea
Salah (65')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Willian (85')

Jordan Henderson "disappointed" with Chelsea draw

Henderson
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes that Chelsea will be the happier of the two sides following their 1-1 draw at Anfield.
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 19:45 UK

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has admitted that his side are "disappointed" with their 1-1 draw against Premier League champions Chelsea at Anfield this evening.

The Reds were just five minutes away from securing a victory which would have taken them into the top four of the table courtesy of Mohamed Salah's strike, but Willian rescued a point for the visitors with a freak goal late on.

Henderson believes that Chelsea will be the happier of the two teams with the result, but also paid tribute to Salah after he continued his incredible goalscoring streak with his 14th of the season.

"We're disappointed, I thought we would hang on for all three so they will probably be very, very happy with the point," Henderson told BT Sport.

"It was a game between two good teams, tactically, we both had chances but I think Chelsea will be happier with the point.

"[Salah] just keeps going, which is good for us. It was a fantastic finish and I thought he got another late on."

The result leaves Liverpool still fifth in the Premier League table, one point adrift of the Champions League places.

