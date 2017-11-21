Mateu Jaume scouted by City, Bayern?

New Transfer Talk header

Barcelona's Mateu Jaume scouted by Manchester City, Bayern Munich?

Barcelona youngster Mateu Jaume is allegedly being tracked by Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Juventus ahead of a possible transfer for the player.
The 17-year-old featured at right-back for Spain in this summer's Under-17s World Cup, where his side lost 5-2 to England in the final.

Jaume has also made appearances in the UEFA Youth League for Barcelona Under-19s this season and the defender is reportedly a prospect worth watching, according to Tuttosport.

Bayern came closest to securing the player's signature in the summer, but no agreement was made. Spanish club Barca are also considering holding talks with Mateu over a contract at Camp Nou, while Juventus could also be in the running.

Barcelona, Bayern and Juventus are all in action in this week's Champions League fixtures.

