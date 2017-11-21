New Transfer Talk header

Reading defender Liam Moore plays down Celtic speculation

Moore plays down Celtic speculation
Reading defender Liam Moore plays down speculation linking him with a January transfer to Scottish giants Celtic.
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 16:12 UK

Reading defender Liam Moore has revealed that he remains happy at the Madejski Stadium, despite being linked with a January move to Celtic.

Since joining the Royals in August 2016, Moore has made 56 starts for the Championship outfit and his form has not gone unnoticed by teams both side of the border.

However, after previously spending time down the pecking order at former club Leicester City, Moore says that he is grateful to be a regular with Reading.

The 24-year-old told the Reading Chronicle: "I just try and concentrate on my job. I'm just happy playing football. I always have in the back of my mind those times when I wasn't getting any game time.

"That was only two years ago now, I'm lucky and thankful to be here doing what I'm doing and playing games. Speculation comes and so be it, it's part of the job."

Moore has made 18 outings in all competitions this season, but Reading only sit in 19th place in the second-tier table.

Your Comments
