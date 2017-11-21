Sergi Roberto: 'I want to stay at Barca'

Versatile Barcelona player Sergi Roberto - an alleged target for Manchester City - suggests that he wants to remain at Camp Nou for the rest of his career.

Sergi Roberto has revealed that he would like to remain at Barcelona for the rest of his career.

Manchester City had allegedly been hoping that they could sign Roberto either in January or at the end of the season, with the versatile Spaniard having just over 18 months remaining on his contract.

However, Roberto - who is currently out injured - has suggested that he fully intends to renew his contract at Camp Nou in the near future.

After receiving the Catalan Player of the Year award, the 25-year-old said: "Barca is the club of my life and I want to stay here forever, so it is clear that nobody should worry about my renewal.

"The recovery is going very well, I won't play against Juve and Valencia, but I hope to be back as soon as possible."

Roberto has spent his entire career at Barcelona, making a total of 158 appearances in all competitions.