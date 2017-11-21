Mitrovic: 'I'm losing patience at Magpies'

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic says that his "patience is almost at an end" after remaining down the pecking order at St James' Park.

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has admitted that he has grown increasingly frustrated by his lack of minutes at St James' Park.

Despite Newcastle struggling for goals for the majority of the season, Mitrovic has been restricted to just 49 minutes of football in the Premier League.

Mitrovic is keen for regular action ahead of representing Serbia at next summer's World Cup, and the forward has suggested that he may have to consider his future in January.

The 23-year-old is quoted by Chronicle Live as saying: "I'm patient, but we will see. My patience is almost to the end, so we will see. I want to play. I want to be on the pitch. I'm patient, but we will see.

"I see where I am already. I've said already that I'm patient, but we will see. I don't know what to say. I'm here, and we'll see what's happening.

"I want to be here. I want to play. I like this club. I train good, I try to use every minute. We will see. I'll try to do my best in the next few weeks."

Mitrovic has netted 17 goals from 69 outings for Newcastle in all competitions since signing for the club in 2015.