Aleksandar Mitrovic: 'I'm losing patience at Newcastle United'

Mitrovic: 'I'm losing patience at Magpies'
Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic says that his "patience is almost at an end" after remaining down the pecking order at St James' Park.
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has admitted that he has grown increasingly frustrated by his lack of minutes at St James' Park.

Despite Newcastle struggling for goals for the majority of the season, Mitrovic has been restricted to just 49 minutes of football in the Premier League.

Mitrovic is keen for regular action ahead of representing Serbia at next summer's World Cup, and the forward has suggested that he may have to consider his future in January.

The 23-year-old is quoted by Chronicle Live as saying: "I'm patient, but we will see. My patience is almost to the end, so we will see. I want to play. I want to be on the pitch. I'm patient, but we will see.

"I see where I am already. I've said already that I'm patient, but we will see. I don't know what to say. I'm here, and we'll see what's happening.

"I want to be here. I want to play. I like this club. I train good, I try to use every minute. We will see. I'll try to do my best in the next few weeks."

Mitrovic has netted 17 goals from 69 outings for Newcastle in all competitions since signing for the club in 2015.

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on May 15, 2016
>
Your Comments
Newcastle United's English owner Mike Ashley gestures before the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on September 13, 2014
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley to reject Amanda Staveley's takeover bid?
 Newcastle United's English owner Mike Ashley applauds as he waits for the kick off in the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St James Park, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, north east England on May 24, 2015
Newcastle United 'receive £300m takeover bid from PCP Partners'
 Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring for Newcastle United on April 2, 2016
