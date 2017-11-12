Mitrovic 'attracting interest from China'

A number of clubs are monitoring Aleksandar Mitrovic as he has reportedly been told that he can leave Newcastle United when a replacement striker is signed in January.

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is wanted by teams in China and the EFL Championship, according to a report.

The 23-year-old fan favourite has been left frustrated by a lack of regular playing time in the North-East since the Magpies' return to the top flight this season.

Mitrovic has been afforded just 30 minutes of Premier League action, having been relegated to third-choice striker behind Joselu and Dwight Gayle.

With United boss Rafael Benitez also looking to bring in new attacking talents in January, the Newcastle Chronicle claims that teams at home and abroad - including Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua - have been alerted to Mitrovic's situation.

However, it is suggested that Benitez will not allow the Serbia international to leave until a replacement is officially signed, with Besiktas star Cenk Tosun said to be at the top of his wishlist.