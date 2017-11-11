New Transfer Talk header

Rafael Benitez to be given cash boost ahead of January window?

Benitez to be given January cash boost?
Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has reportedly been informed by the club's head of recruitment that funds will be made available to bring in new players in January.
Rafael Benitez has reportedly been assured by Newcastle United chiefs that he will have money to spend in the January transfer window, even if the club remains up for sale.

The Magpies are hopeful of a takeover being complete before the end of the year, as Amanda Staveley's PCP Partners group are understood to be carrying out due diligence checks.

Regardless of any potential sale, however, the Newcastle Chronicle suggests that Benitez was informed by head of recruitment Steve Nickson at a meeting on Monday that funds will be made available.

Benitez is said to have devised two separate plans for the transfer window, depending on how much money he is given, and the Spaniard has made no secret that he wants to bolster his squad for the second half of the campaign.

Newcastle, tipped to make a move for Leeds United forward Mallik Wilks earlier this week, are currently 11th in the Premier League table.

