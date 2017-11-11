Benitez talks up Paul Dummett importance

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez insists that Paul Dummett has the ability to 'offer something different' when he returns to action.

Rafael Benitez has claimed that supporters "do not realise how important" injured left-back Paul Dummett is to Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old was forced off seven minutes into the Magpies' 2-0 opening-day loss to Tottenham Hotspur and has not featured since.

Dummett, who recently stepped aside from international duty with Wales to focus on his club football, is expected to be a part of the squad for the trip to Manchester United after returning to training last week.

Asked about the defender's ability, Benitez is quoted by the Newcastle Chronicle as saying: "I was talking with my staff about him. People don't realise how important as a player he is until you lose the player.

"He was doing well last season. He's a left-full-back, who is left-footed and who has always done well for us. He is someone who knows his job. He is not bad in the air, he is not bad with his left foot.

"People say: 'He needs to go to the byline and make crosses'. It doesn't matter: he can make passes, he can defend, he can help at set pieces. He is a player who will give you something different. Something we don't have already."

Javier Manquillo, Jesus Gamez and Chancel Mbemba have all filled in at left-back during Dummett's prolonged absence.