Tottenham lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Cristian Romero returns, Xavi Simons starts

By Ben Knapton | 30 Nov 2025 08:28 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 08:39

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero will return from suspension when the Lilywhites meet Newcastle United at St James' Park in Tuesday's Premier League battle.

The Argentina international served a yellow-card ban during Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Fulham; without him, Spurs conceded two goals in a Premier League home game quicker than ever before.

A refreshed Romero can be pencilled in over Kevin Danso in the visitors' backline, where Destiny Udogie could also drop out for Djed Spence after another underwhelming display at left-back.

Pedro Porro hardly covered himself in glory at the weekend either - and Guglielmo Vicario certainly did not - but neither man should be at risk of the chop at St James' Park.

The same does not go for Joao Palhinha and Archie Gray in midfield, though - both men lasted just an hour against Fulham and may see their places taken by Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Sarr.

However, Lucas Bergvall warrants another starting role after a fine assist for Mohammed Kudus in the recent London derby loss, and the Ghana international's spot on the right is also safe too.

Kudus and Bergvall should continue feeding Randal Kolo Muani in the final third, but after a failed Richarlison experiment on the left wing on Saturday, Xavi Simons ought to be eyeing a return to the visitors' first XI.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Sarr; Kudus, Bergvall, Simons; Kolo Muani

